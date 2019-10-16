Representative image
Mexico: 15 killed in shootout in Guerrero

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:56 IST

Mexico City [Mexico], Oct 16 (ANI): At least 15 people, including a soldier, were killed in a shootout in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero, state public security authorities said on Tuesday night
"Today, a 911 call was received alerting of the presence of armed men in the community of Tepochica located approximately 5 km [3 miles] from Iguala, security units were sent to the area," spokesperson for the Guerrero State security authorities Roberto Alvarez Heredia wrote on Twitter, as cited by Sputnik news agency.
The shootout that ensued claimed the lives of 14 armed civilians and military personnel, the spokesperson said.
Further details are awaited.
The incident has occurred a day after 14 policemen were killed by gunmen in the western state of Michoacan. (ANI)

