Mexico adds 8,608 new Covid-19 cases, 249 deaths

Mexico City [Mexico], December 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico on Sunday reported 8,608 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,250,044, according to its health ministry.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll from the virus increased by 249 to 113,953.



Mexico ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented Covid-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

The country has the world's fourth-highest coronavirus death toll, after the United States, Brazil, and India.

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said earlier that the country is currently at its second peak of the pandemic due to an increase in infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

