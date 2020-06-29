Mexico coronavirus count rises to 216,000

Mexico City [Mexico], June 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Mexico has confirmed more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 count in the country to over 216,000.

"The epidemic in Mexico started on February 28, since that time, 216,852 people showed COVID-19 symptoms and had a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2. Of them, 25,558 people showed symptoms in the past 14 days," the country's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a Sunday press conference broadcast by Mexico's Health Ministry on Twitter.

In the past 24 hours, 267 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Mexico, bringing the total death toll up to 26,648.

On Saturday, Mexico reported 602 new COVID-19 deaths. On Friday, the country reported 719 new coronavirus-related deaths and 5,441 new cases. (Sputnik/ANI)

