Mexico expresses concern over massive illegal weapons transfer from US

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 10 (Xinhua/ANI): Mexico on Friday (local time) expressed concern over the massive transfer of illegal arms from the United States as the nation battles against drug trafficking.

The US identified Mexico as one of the 22 major drug transit and producing countries in a memorandum, on Thursday, in which President Donald Trump threatened to take action against the country "if it does not do more against drug trafficking".

In response, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that the memorandum does not have any legal effects on Mexico, and expressed its concern for what it described as a massive illegal arms transfer, which included high-powered weapons from the US.

The statement also said that drug trafficking is a regional problem as it involves transnational criminal networks, and for that reason it needs all governments to collaborate.

"Mexico is fighting the production and distribution of narcotics on its national territory, which many times comes at a high human and material price," the ministry said. (Xinhua/ANI)

