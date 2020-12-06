Mexico reports 11,625 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City [Mexico], December 06 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico on Saturday reported 11,625 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,168,395, according to the country's health ministry.



Meanwhile, the country's death toll from the virus increased by 593 to 109,456.

According to the Mexican government, the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico now ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented COVID-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. (ANI/Xinhua)

