Mexico reports 12,057 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City [Mexico], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported on Saturday 12,057 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,241,436, according to its health ministry.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll from the virus increased by 685 to 113,704.



Mexico ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented COVID-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The country has the world's fourth-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said earlier in the week that the country is currently at its second peak of the pandemic due to an increase in infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

