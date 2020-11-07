Mexico reports 5,931 new COVID-19 cases as 2nd state to enter highest alert level

Mexico City[Mexico], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico's Health Ministry reported 5,931 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection on Friday with 551 additional fatalities as a second state planned to enter the highest alert level.

As of Friday, the country has recorded a total of 955,128 cases and 94,323 deaths, with the number of its confirmed cases ranking fourth in Latin America after Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. The data is as per Mexico's local time.

The Mexican authorities said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the reported confirmed cases.



On the same day, the health ministry said the northern state of Durango will enter the highest level of coronavirus alert from next week in a bid to contain the recent spike in the north of the country.

It will be the second Mexican state after neighbouring state Chihuahua, which borders the United States that enters the red alert phase.



Except for the two northern states, most of Mexico's 32 regional governments are currently at the lower orange or yellow alert levels. (ANI/Xinhua)

