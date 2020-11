Mexico City [Mexico], November 12, (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 7,646 additional COVID-19 cases and 588 more deaths over the past 24 hours.



A total of 986,177 cases have so far been reported nationwide with 96,430 deaths, said the ministry.



Mexico now ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented COVID-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentine, and Columbia. (ANI/Xinhua)