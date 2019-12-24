Mexico says deeply concerned about its embassy in Bolivia being monitored

Mexico City [Mexico], Dec 24 (ANI): Mexican Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed deep concerns over the monitoring of its embassy in the Bolivian city of La Paz by Bolivian intelligence and security services.

The ministry has claimed that as many as 150 Bolivian intelligence agents have surrounded the Mexican ambassador's residence in La Paz, and even attempted to search a diplomatic vehicle, Sputnik reported.

It may be noted that Mexico had granted asylum to former Bolivian President Evo Morales last month after his resignation from the post.

Morales had fled Bolivia earlier in November amid violent protests against the results of a presidential election, in which he secured his fourth term in office. Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then took over as interim president with Morales later characterising the situation as a coup. (ANI)

