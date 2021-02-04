Mexico's coronavirus death toll tops 160,000

Mexico City [Mexico], February 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus death toll in Mexico has surpassed 160,000 people, a senior health official said.



"A total of 161,240 COVID-19 deaths have been registered in Mexico since the start of the epidemic last February," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Secretariat of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the Secretariat of Health, the country's number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases has reached 2,082,399.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

