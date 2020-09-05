Mexico City [Mexico], September 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 522 to 66,851 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.
He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,196 to 623,090 within the same period of time.
A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,937 new cases of the coronavirus, with 513 fatalities.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.
To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 872,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)
Mexico's COVID-19 death toll stands at 66,851
ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2020 06:44 IST
