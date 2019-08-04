Militants in Idlib violated ceasefire twice in 24hrs: Russia

Idlib [Syria], Aug 04 (ANI): Russia on Saturday claimed that militants in Idlib city of Syria have violated ceasefire in the region at least twice in the last 24 hours.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations. Over the past 24 hours, terrorists shelled Idlib de-escalation zone twice," Sputnik reported citing the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria.

Idlib is under the control of militant group Hayat Tahrir Sham and remains the last opposition stronghold. The Russia-backed Syrian government is trying to establish control over the region.

In September last year, Turkey and Russia had agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib. The two sides agreed that the province would act as a de-escalation zone and promised to refrain from staging acts of aggression in the demarcated area.

However, forces loyal to Assad's regime have also violated truce terms, launching several attacks in the de-escalation zone.

Both Russia and Syria have repeatedly denied allegations of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas or any campaign to paralyse the daily life in rebel-held regions.

The Russian-backed offensive has so far failed to make major inroads into the rebel territories in northern Hama and southern Idlib provinces, where the Islamic State is putting up fierce resistance in their last remaining bastion in Syria.

More than 370,000 people have been killed and millions displaced in Syria since the beginning of the brutal civil war in March 2011. (ANI)

