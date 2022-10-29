Misuse of technologies by terrorists undermine global peace, security: UN's Vladimir Voronkov

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism stressed that misuse and abuse of technologies by terrorist groups to advance their agendas undermine international peace and security.

"Terrorists often misuse and abuse technologies to advance their agendas...thereby undermining international peace and security," he said on Saturday.

Voronkov made the remarks on the second day of the special meeting of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee in Delhi.

"As new technologies emerge and become more widely available, member states are confronted with the urgent need to address the multiple and complex challenges they pose," he added.

The challenges, Vladimir Voronkov said, including identifying, monitoring, investigating, and prosecuting terrorist activities involving the use of new technologies.



Earlier today, Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of the Government of India to the United Nations, too highlighted the dangers and the menace of new technology being used by terrorists.

"In recent years we have seen the limitless potential of technology. These innovations have fundamentally altered our society. The challenges are several. The use of new technology for terrorism is increasing," said Kamboj.

"This has given terrorists an opportunity to target youth and children for creating propaganda. Misinformation and disinformation are used by them. Political unrest and social upheaval is being created."

Speaking about the special meeting, Kamboj said, that it reflects the urgency among nations to deal with terrorism. She also pointed out that the committee looks forward to defining ways how terrorists use technology for terrorism.

India hosted a two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) starting Friday. The meeting, under New Delhi's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), is being held in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28 and October 29, respectively. (ANI)

