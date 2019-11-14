Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia

Modi meets Bolsonaro in Brazil, invites him to attend Republic Day celebration next year

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:42 IST

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of 11th BRICS summit here, extended an invitation for the Brazilian President to attend India's Republic Day ceremony next year.
"Prime Minister Modi invited the President of Brazil to the Republic Day 2020. The Brazilian President has accepted the invitation with pleasure," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
During the meeting, the two leaders agreed that both India and Brazil should comprehensively enhance the strategic partnership between each other.
The Prime Minister said that he looked forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies, and biofuels, the statement said.
On his part, Bolsonaro expressed his readiness and informed Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India.
In addition, the two sides also discussed other areas of cooperation including space and the defence sectors. The Prime Minister welcomed the decision of the Brazilian President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens.
"Deepening the bond with Brazil. Fruitful talks between PM @narendramodi and President @jairbolsonaro. The two leaders spoke about diversifying cooperation for the benefit of our people," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.
The Prime Minister arrived in the South American nation on Wednesday to attend the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies.
"I will meet President Bolsonaro of Brazil to discuss ways to enhance our strategic partnership. Brazil and India share close and ever-expanding bilateral relations, including in the spheres of defence, security, trade, agriculture, energy, and space. Close cooperation between the two countries in multilateral forums has been a significant aspect of our strategic relationship," Modi had said in a statement prior to his departure for Brazil.
Prior to this, Modi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time over two months after holding extensive talks in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Later, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ANI)

