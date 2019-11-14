Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Vladimir Putin

Modi, Putin review India-Russia bilateral ties in Brazil

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:45 IST

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (local time) reviewed the progress made in the bilateral relationship between India and Russia since the former's visit to Vladivostok in September.
The Prime Minister, during his bilateral meeting with the Russian President on the margins of the 11th BRICS summit here, decided that the first Bilateral Regional Forum at the level of Russian Provinces and Indian States should be held next year to dismantle the barriers of trade at regional level, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
The two leaders noted with satisfaction that the USD 25 billion target of bilateral trade by 2025 has already been achieved, it read.
"I had an excellent meeting with President Putin. During our talks, we reviewed the full range of India-Russia relations. India and Russia are cooperating extensively in areas such as trade, security and culture. People of our nations will benefit due to close bilateral ties," the Prime Minister said.
The two leaders met over two months after holding extensive talks in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) wherein India had announced an "unprecedented" USD 1 billion line of credit to develop the country's resource-rich Far East region.
During the meeting, the two leaders noted the stability and progress made in imports of oil and natural gas. Putin highlighted the potential of Arctic region in natural gas and invited India to invest in the region, the statement said.
The two leaders also reviewed the progress made in the field of Infrastructure particularly railways in context of raising the speed of the Nagpur-Secunderabad sector railway line. The leaders also noted with satisfaction the cooperation in defence sector and in the field of civil nuclear Energy. They welcomed the prospects of cooperation in civil nuclear energy in third countries, it read.
The two leaders also noted that both sides shared common position on international issues and agreed to continue close consultations in the future, the statement added.
Meanwhile, the Russian President also reiterated the invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Moscow to participate in the Victory Day celebrations next year, which Modi gladly accepted.
Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in India told ANI, earlier this week, that the acceptance of the invitation is a clear reflection of the deep level of trust and mutual understanding between the two countries.
In addition, the Prime Minister also held extensive talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese President Xi Jinping today. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:51 IST

Trump ignores impeachment drama at Capitol Hill, welcomes...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Ignoring the high-stake drama at a Democratic-led impeachment proceeding, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House saying, "we've been friends for a long time."

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 03:52 IST

Despite recession, BRICS nations contribute to half of global...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said despite a global recession, member nations of the BRICS forum, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, contribute to almost half of the world's economic development.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:53 IST

India US to hold 2nd round of 2+2 dialogue on Dec 18

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The second round of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States will take place on December 18.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:04 IST

Xi, in Brazil, invites Modi for 3rd informal summit between India, China

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) held bilateral talks with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit here, wherein the Chinese President invited the former for the third informal summit in China in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:42 IST

Modi meets Bolsonaro in Brazil, invites him to attend Republic...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of 11th BRICS summit here, extended an invitation for the Brazilian President to attend India's Republic Day ceremony next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:27 IST

PM Modi boosts India-Russia ties with President Putin in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) held bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of BRICS summit here and discussed ways to further boost the ties between India and Russia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:52 IST

Jaishankar meets Syrian leader Mohsen Bilal, says committed to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): India on Wednesday said it is strongly committed to strengthening ties with Syria.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:52 IST

Jaishankar urges Indian consulate in Atlanta to look into...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday urged Indian consulate in Atlanta to "urgently look" into the killing of 21-year-old Indian national in Mississippi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:46 IST

US believes Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribe to close Burisma case

Washington [US], Nov 13 (ANI): A top US diplomat testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said that the US believed Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribes to close an investigation into Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:09 IST

Kashmiris were trained in Pakistan to fight against Indian Army:...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Pakistan president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has admitted that Kashmiris were trained in Pakistan to fight against Indian Army in Kashmir and touted as 'heroes'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:42 IST

Vulnerable group in Nepal finds home through India initiative

Gorkha [Nepal], Nov 13 (ANI): It has just been some months that Rana Maya Jabara (JBR) had shifted to her new house in the main area of Gorkha Bazaar. Her earlier house, which stood tall in the city, was damaged by the devastating earthquake in April 2015.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:44 IST

Pak govt gives Nawaz Sharif 'one-time permission' to travel abroad

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): The Pakistani government on Wednesday declined Nawaz Sharif's demand to leave the country without any conditions for medical treatment, saying that the former prime minister will be given a "one-time" permission to travel for a period of four weeks.

Read More
iocl