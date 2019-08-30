Moroccan authorities rescue 156 migrants from Mediterranean Sea

Rabat [Morocco], Aug 30 (ANI): As many as 156 Europe-bound migrants were rescued by Moroccan coast guards from the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, country's army said.

Those rescued, mostly African migrants include 15 woman and 3 children. They were provided with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance and were brought safely to different Moroccan northern ports, the army said in a statement, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Every year, thousands of Africans undertake the journey to reach Europe in a bid to escape the turmoil in their own country. Morocco has become a hub for African migrants, and hundreds lose their lives while trying to cross the Mediterranean on overcrowded rubber boats. (ANI)

