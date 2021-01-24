Morocco registers 925 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

Rabat [Morocco], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco announced on Saturday 925 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally in the North African country to 465,769.



The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Morocco increased to 441,693 after 1,041 more were added, while the death toll rose by 23 to 8,128, the ministry of health said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 772 patients are in intensive care units, the ministry added.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 per cent while the recovery rate is 94.8 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

