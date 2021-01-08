Morocco's COVID-19 tally rises to 448,678 with 1,597 new cases

Rabat [Morocco], January 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 448,678 on Thursday as 1,597 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.



According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, the death toll mounted to 7,645 as 27 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 420,569 after 1,825 new ones were added, while 1,100 people are in intensive care units, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 percent while the recovery rate is 93.7 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

