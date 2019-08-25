MoS MEA pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Peru

Lima [Peru], Aug 25 (ANI): V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parque Mariscal Castilla here on Saturday.

"Paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at 'Parque Mariscal Castilla' (Lince park), Lima today morning. Mahatma Gandhi and his concept of non-violence have found deep resonance with the Peruvian society," he tweeted.

The MoS is currently on a three-nation visit to Latin America and Caribbean, which includes the countries of Peru, Dominican Republic and Argentina.

In Peru, Muraleedharan has already met with Ana Choquehuanca, who is the acting President of the Parliament. "She pledged strong support for India-Peru relations and increasing cooperation between our two parliaments," the MoS stated.

He also held a meeting with the Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio at the Torre Tagle Palace here.

"Discussed early convening of India-Peru Joint Commission to further strengthen our broad-based, multi-sectoral partnership. FM @NestorPopolizio expressed support for India's position on various issues including at UN," the MoS tweeted.

Muraleedharan also interacted with the "small but vibrant" Indian community in Lima, where he spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a USD five trillion economy, amongst other things. (ANI)

