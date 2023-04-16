MoS Meenakashi Lekhi visits Nikola Tesla and Zagreb City museums in Croatia

Zagreb [Croatia], April 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi, on Sunday visited Nikola Tesla Technical Museum and Zagreb City Museum in Croatia. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Lekhi said she got a sense of the "rich scientific and historical heritage" of Croatia through her visit to Museum.

Sharing details regarding her visit to Museum, Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted, "Visited Nikola Tesla & Zagreb City Museum and got an impression of the rich scientific & historical heritage of Croatia. Nikola Tesla, indeed a person of global importance, given what he left behind for humanity, was also influenced by Indian philosophy."

Earlier, Lekhi arrived at the Zagreb airport in Croatia. In a tweet, she stated that she received a "warm welcome" upon arrival in Croatia. She noted that she looked forward to meeting Croatian dignitaries and exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.



Lekhi tweeted, "Received a warm welcome upon arrival in Croatia at the Zagreb airport. @MVEP_hr Look forward to meeting the Croatian dignitaries and exchanging views on areas of mutual interest and interacting with the Indian diaspora."

During her visit, Lekhi will hold discussions with Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman, Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen and State Secretary for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

She will meet a cross-section of the Indian community and friends of India and attend a special Yoga session. She will also interact with the faculty of the University of Zagreb, which has exchange programmes with various Indian universities.

After her visit to Croatia, Lekhi will travel to Slovenia. In Slovenia, Lekhi will call on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon and meet the Deputy Foreign Minister, according to MEA press release. She will also interact with the Indian community and participate in an AKAM event at the University of Ljubljana.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the press release noted, "India has close and friendly ties with Croatia and Slovenia. The visit will further reinforce the momentum in India's relations with these countries." (ANI)

