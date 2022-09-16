MoS Muraleedharan interacts with officials of Indian embassy in Eritrea.

Asmara [Eritrea], September 16 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan visited the India-Eritrea chancery building on Friday and exchanged dialogue with the officers and officials of the embassy during the interaction.

"Visited @indiaeritrea chancery building and interacted with officers and officials of the Embassy," the MoS said in a tweet.



The MoS arrived in Asmara, Eritrea on Thursday to call on President Isaias Afwerki and hold talks with Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Upon his arrival, Osman Ibrahim, the Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eritrea, received him. MoS also interacted with the Indian community in Eritrea during the visit.



Indian Community in Eritrea welcomed him. In his address to the diaspora, the MoS underlined the age-old relations between India and Eritrea and lauded their contributions. He also highlighted the phenomenal transformations happening in India.

India enjoys warm and cordial relations with Eritrea. Since its independence in 1993, India has offered a range of capacity-building assistance in diverse fields to the youth of Eritrea.

A sizeable Indian community is living in Eritrea, mostly Professors and Teachers and those working for companies. The visit is likely to give new momentum to India's relations with Eritrea.

Earlier on Tuesday, the MoS visited the Republic of Kenya where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Kenyan President Dr William Ruto in Nairobi and expressed optimism that the relationship between the two countries would strengthen under his leadership.

MoS handed over the letter of greetings and a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kenyan President Ruto. (ANI)

