MoS Rajkumar Singh concludes three-day visit to ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh paid an official visit to ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia from August 28-30. During this visit, MoS Rajkumar Singh held engagements to strengthen bilateral relations with Indonesia.

"Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education (MoS) paid an official visit to ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta Indonesia from 28-30 August 2022. This was his first visit to ASEAN Secretariat as well as to Indonesia. During the visit, in addition to engagements with ASEAN Secretariat, the MoS also had engagements to strengthen bilateral relations with Indonesia," the MEA said.

On August 29, MoS and the Secretary General of ASEAN, Lim Jock Hoi jointly inaugurated the ASEAN-India Network of University (AINU).

AINU was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in 2018, as a consortium of premier institutes from India and ASEAN that would build a core network of knowledge capital in the region.

AINU is being spearheaded by Nalanda University and ASEAN University Network from India and ASEAN, respectively, MEA said.



MoS Singh also held a discussion with the Secretary General of ASEAN on strengthening ASEAN-India relations including enhancing educational exchanges, strengthening trade, tourism and people-to-people connectivity.

They also held talks on taking forward the ASEAN-India Partnership as we enter into the fourth decade of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations.

Further, during his interactions with the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR), MoS exchanged views on areas of focus in the near future to elevate the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership.

"MoS also held informal interactions with various ASEAN institutions including, ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Secretariat, Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), ASEAN Foundation and ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), and discussed their ongoing cooperation with India and ways ahead for formalising the institutional linkages with them," the MEA said.

During his visit, MoS also called on the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi where they exchanged views on existing bilateral cooperation and comprehensive strategic partnership as well as regional issues of common interest.

Suharti, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of Indonesia called on MoS and exchanged views on existing educational cooperation and strengthening linkages on higher education.

MoS had a vibrant interaction with the Indian Community in Indonesia on 28 August. He also addressed the CEOs of Indian companies in Indonesia at "Bhojan aur Charcha - IV" organised by the Embassy of India, Jakarta on August 30 which was attended by a large number of Indian CEOs and businesses in Indonesia. (ANI)

