Moscow's COVID-19 death toll rises to 4,891

Moscow [Russsia], September 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 13 new deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,891, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 13 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 11 COVID-19 patients died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

