Mozambique govt, former rebel group ink peace deal

Maputo [Mozambique], Aug 7 (ANI): The Mozambican government and Renamo, a former rebel group signed a landmark peace deal here on Tuesday, ending decades of a brutal civil war in the southern African country.

The pact was signed between Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade in a ceremony witnessed by several African leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who was in attendance.

"South Africa's attendance of the signing ceremony in Mozambique is in solidarity with the people of Mozambique and in support of peace and stability in the country," Ramaphosa was quoted by Anadolu News Agency as saying earlier in a statement.

At the event, the South African President said, "The peace accord and (our) visit presents an opportunity for South Africa to cement its support for peace and reconciliation in Mozambique."

He said that his country was a part of the initial international mediation process that was set up in Mozambique in 2014.

In 1975, the Mozambican National Resistance, popularly known as Renamo, initiated the civil war against the ruling Frelimo government after the country achieved independence from Portugal.

Around one million people were killed in the on-and-off conflict which lasted for more than 15 years. (ANI)

