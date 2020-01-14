Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi meets Oman Sultan, conveyed condolences on demise of Qaboos

Muscat [Oman], Jan 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Tuesday met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and conveyed condolences on the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said on behalf of India.

Naqvi also handed over personal letter to Haitaham from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and conveyed condolences on the passing away of Sultan Qaboos on behalf of President, Prime Minister, Government and people of India. A personal letter from PM Modi was handed over," Indian embassy in Muscat tweeted.

Naqvi is leading a delegation of Indian government officials to Muscat.

India had observed a day of state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to Qaboos, one of the Middle East's longest-serving rulers who died on Friday at the age of 79.

Said, who was Oman's Culture and Heritage Minister, took oath as the country's Sultan on Saturday following the demise of Qaboos bin Said al-Said. (ANI)

