Multiple blasts rock Iraq's Erbil airport

Baghdad [Iraq], September 12 (ANI): Several explosions have occurred near the Erbil International Airport in Iraq, Sputnik reported citing Rudaw TV.

According to initial reports from security services, it is unclear whether the blasts were the result of a drone or rocket attack, Rudaw reported on Twitter shortly after midnight, on Sunday.

Later, the TV channel said citing the Kurdistan Region's counter-terrorism directorate that at least one explosive-laden drone attacked Erbil airport late on Saturday night.

At least three explosions were heard near the airport, Rudaw said. Meanwhile, Kurdistan CT reported that two drones attacked. One of the drones reportedly crashed, the other one was shot down. Sirens went off at the US consulate in Erbil, according to Kurdish media reports.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post reported in the early hours of Sunday that the Erbil airport was hit by a drone attack and that the drones were intercepted. The newspaper said citing Kurdistan 24 that US coalition sources had confirmed the drone attack. (ANI)