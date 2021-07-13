Multiple people killed in Canada crane collapse

Ottawa [Canada], July 13 (ANI): July 13 (Xinhua): Multiple people were killed and three others wounded after a crane collapsed in Kelowna city of Canada's British Columbia province Monday, according to Global News.



The crane attached to a high-rise building under construction collapsed around 11 am (1800 GMT) Monday, falling into an adjacent building and a home.

TV video from the scene shows major damage to the building and at least one vehicle. A 250-foot (76.2-meter) radius surrounding the building has been evacuated in case the rest of the crane was to collapse.

The city has declared a local state of emergency in response to the threat to people and property caused by the collapse. (ANI/Sputnik)

