Munich airport closes several terminals after person enters restricted area

Munich [Germany], Aug 27 (ANI): Authorities have closed down several terminals at Munich airport in Germany after a person entered in a restricted area on Tuesday.

Thousands of travellers are stranded at the airport, while police are investigating, reported Sputnik

"According to the information currently available, a person has probably entered the clean area of Terminal 2 through an emergency exit door from the unclean area. As a result, police measures are currently in progress," tweeted Munich Airport.

Munich is Germany's second-largest airport and Europe's eighth-busiest, with nearly 130,000 passengers using it daily.

It is not clear whether a person entered intentionally or by mistake in the restricted area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

