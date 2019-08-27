Munich is Germany's second-largest airport and Europe's eighth-busiest, with nearly 130,000 passengers using it daily.
Munich is Germany's second-largest airport and Europe's eighth-busiest, with nearly 130,000 passengers using it daily.

Munich airport closes several terminals after person enters restricted area

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:51 IST

Munich [Germany], Aug 27 (ANI): Authorities have closed down several terminals at Munich airport in Germany after a person entered in a restricted area on Tuesday.
Thousands of travellers are stranded at the airport, while police are investigating, reported Sputnik
"According to the information currently available, a person has probably entered the clean area of Terminal 2 through an emergency exit door from the unclean area. As a result, police measures are currently in progress," tweeted Munich Airport.
Munich is Germany's second-largest airport and Europe's eighth-busiest, with nearly 130,000 passengers using it daily.
It is not clear whether a person entered intentionally or by mistake in the restricted area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:58 IST

France urges US to revoke suspension on Iran oil sale to India

Paris [France], Aug 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged his US counterpart Donald Trump to revoke the suspension imposed by his administration on the sale of Iranian crude oil to India, Sputnik reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:51 IST

Sudan urges UNSC to withdraw peacekeepers from Dafur by 2020

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 27 (ANI): Sudan has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to end the suspension of its troops' withdrawal from Dafur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:42 IST

UNSC to meet over N Korea weapon tests today

New York [US], Aug 27 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile tests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:41 IST

India, Dominican Republic sign visa waiver agreement

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): India and the Dominican Republic on Monday signed visa waiver agreement that would permit diplomatic passport holders of the two nations to travel and stay in each other's country without holding a visa for 90 days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:28 IST

G7 leaders fail to reach consensus on Russia's reinstatement into format

Biarritz [France], Aug 27 (ANI): Leaders of the G7 member states have failed to reach a consensus on Russia's reinstatement into the format, Frech President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:02 IST

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar unveils commemorative plaque of...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 27 (ANI): A restored commemorative plaque of the Mahatma Gandhi road in Antananarivo was jointly unveiled on Monday by the Indian High Commissioner to Madagascar Abhay Kumar and city's Mayor Lalao Ravalomanana to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:59 IST

Pak UN envoy meets UNGA President, discusses Kashmir issue

New York [US], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, on Monday met President of United National General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa and discussed the Kashmir issue, reported Express Tribune.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:01 IST

Brazil rejects G7 aid to tackle Amazon wildfires

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 27 (ANI): Brazil government on Monday rejected the aid by G7 members to fight wildfires in the Amazon and asked French President Emmanuel Macron to focus on "France and its colonies".

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:41 IST

Jaishankar to meet Lavrov in Russia today

Moscow [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday here to further advance bilateral cooperation and prepare grounds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:40 IST

Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir issue third time

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman about Kashmir issue over a phone call, reported ARY News.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:13 IST

Spacecraft carrying Russian humanoid robot docks at ISS: NASA

Washington [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): Russia's spacecraft carrying humanoid robot successfully docked at International Space station (ISS) on Monday (local time), confirmed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:35 IST

G7 leaders back Hong Kong's autonomy

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Leaders of the G7 member countries have backed Honk Kong's autonomy as laid out in the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, and called for calm in the city engulfed in anti-government protests.

Read More
iocl