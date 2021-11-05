Muraleedharan thanks Senegal govt for installing Mahatma Gandhi's bust at African Renaissance Monument

Dakar [Senegal], November 5 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday thanked the Government of Senegal for honouring Mahatma Gandhi by installing his bust at African Renaissance Monument in Dakar.

"Began my visit to Senegal by paying homage to Bapuji's bust installed at African Renaissance Monument, Dakar. Thank the Government of Senegal for honouring Mahatma Gandhi ji by installing the bust at the iconic monument," tweeted Muraleedharan.

He is on an official visit to Africa from 1-5 November 2021. He visited the Republic of The Gambia earlier. Today he arrived in the Republic of Senegal. This is his first visit to both countries.

During his visit to Senegal from 4-5 November 2021, MoS will Co-Chair the Third India-Senegal Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese abroad Aissata Tall Sall. MoS will call on the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall.

During the visit, MoS will also meet the Minister of Armed Forces Sidiki Kaba and other dignitaries. Some agreements / MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. He will address the Indian Community in Dakar, said the Ministry of External Affairs release.

India enjoys warm, friendly and cordial relations with The Gambia and Senegal. Over the years, India has been at the forefront in the capacity building of the youth of The Gambia and Senegal. The visit of MoS will help in sustaining the momentum in our bilateral ties with both these countries. (ANI)