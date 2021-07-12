Muttahida Qaumi Movement stages protest in Canada against Imran Khan, Pak Army

Toronto [Canada], July 12 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Canada has staged a protest against the military establishment of Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan for threatening to target party founder Altaf Hussain.

Khan had recently vowed to assassinate Hussain in a drone attack inside Britain's national security walls.

MQM Central Coordination Committee Convener Tariq Jawaid has earlier said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, the military establishment and intelligence agencies have been hatching "conspiracies to assassinate" Altaf Hussain.



The Prime Minister said in his budget speech that would the UK Government allow Pakistan to kill MQM leader Altaf Hussain who is a British citizen and the founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.



Scores of protesters including Israr Hussain, brother of the MQM founder and other women protesters gathered in Toronto and chanted slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister's statement. They also urged the international community to condemn it and asked the UK government to take notice of his irresponsible statement.

MQM Coordination Committee Deputy Convener Qasim Ali Raza has demanded that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Secretary of the Interior, the Foreign Secretary and all other agencies should take forthwith note of the threat of drone strikes.

While other members, Mustafa Azizabadi said that the announcement of an attack on the MQM Supremo Hussain spread all over the world and sparked anger among millions of his fans.

Arshad Hussain said that Imran Khan's threat of drone strike was also a hate speech that incited hatred, violence and terrorism.

Hashim Azam said that MQM won't take this lightly but would expose the military-occupied state of Pakistan with terror-promoting demonic agenda that will render the peaceful world unsafe. "We will expose Pakistani rulers for their notorious plans against humanity."



The protesters held MQM flags, portraits of Hussain, the founder and leader of the movement. (ANI)

