Namibia tightens security at Etosha National Park as poachers continue to prey on rhinos

Windhoek [Namibia], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Namibia's Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta on Monday said the country has moved to make security adjustments to close any loopholes in flagship Etosha National Park, to ensure that poaching incidences do not occur again.



This comes after 11 rhinos were found poached in the country's flagship national park this month.



"We will leave no stone unturned to apprehend poachers and bring them to justice. We will not relent in ensuring maximum protection of our iconic species in the Etosha National Park, and indeed elsewhere in the country," Shifeta said as he warned those attempting to involve themselves in wildlife crimes.





Shifeta said joint anti-poaching units are constantly engaged in activities to deter and prevent wildlife.



"With the biggest population of black rhinos in the world, the world looks up to Namibia to prevent this already critically endangered species from going extinct," he said.



"Our resolve as the citizens of this country must be clear, namely that we do not tolerate poaching and the illegal plundering of our natural resources. Our natural resources must be preserved and utilized for the benefit of all of us," he concluded. (ANI/Xinhua)

