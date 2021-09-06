Nationwide curfew declared by rebels in Guinea

Conakry [Guinea], September 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The rebels in Guinea have declared a nationwide curfew in the country after announcing that they had captured President Alpha Conde, French media report.



The curfew is being established throughout the country "until further notice," the Ouest-France daily newspaper reported late on Sunday, adding that the rebels said they were also replacing local governors and prefects with soldiers.

The rebels also said they would convene a meeting of Guinean cabinet ministers and other top officials on Monday morning, according to Ouest-France and Le Figaro.

Earlier on Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who said that they had captured the country's president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as abrogation of the constitution and closure of the border. (ANI/Sputnik)

