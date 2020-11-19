Nearly 2,425 troops killed in Karabakh conflict, says Armenia health ministry

Yerevan [Armenia], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 2,425 Armenian servicemen have been killed since the long-simmering dispute in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh was reignited in late September, the Armenian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As of Tuesday evening, our forensic medical service has examined 2,425 bodies of dead servicemen," Minister Arsen Torosyan told reporters, adding that 250 bodies were yet to be identified.



The army's data lists 1,585 dead troops.

Last week, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting November 10.

Under the deal, Azerbaijan retains control of the territories it captured during the conflict, while Russia deploys peacekeepers along the line of contact of the warring parties and to the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.(ANI/Sputnik)

