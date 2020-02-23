NEC introduces top technology for West HQ city in Australia

Sydney [Australia], Feb 23 (ANI): In late 2018, an agreement was reached for NEC Australia to become the transformative partner for one of the most progressive and well-known registered entertainment venues in the state of West HQ in Sydney.

West HQ is in collaboration with NEC developing technology solutions for one of Australia's leading Performing Arts venues. It creates an innovative centre, deploying NEC Technology of IT Infrastructure, CCTV security and public safety with world's leading customer experience.

"We are the Sydney Coliseum that is one of Sydney's landmark destinations and iconic places. Something similar to the Opera house and the Sydney Coliseum theatre like the London Coliseum theatre and so forth just evolved. The thing I love about NEC was that you could throw them a question and then it is solved all it's about creating technology or having solutions for customers for tomorrow. Now that's amazing, because we are building a destination for the future not for the yesterday but for the future. And that's what we're all about it and NEC just got to love them for their vision," Richard Errington, CEO of Sydney Coliseum Theatre in West HQ.

The vision of West HQ and NEC is to create the ultimate 'customer experience' for patrons, a seamless entry as purpose-built multi authentication 'Kiosks,' incorporating NEC-leading facial recognition technology and complemented by a visual feast of NEC's LED and digital display that customer check schedule and meal information, CCTV security and the impressive fly over 'crystal bridge' leading patrons through to the Sydney Coliseum Theatre.

"It's pretty cool and something that I was very passionate about is the NEC LED screen that we put on the floor. It is the first of its kind in Australia and also its configurations. It has become a huge feature point for our guest arrival. we wanted to make a statement as people came in across the bridge which is our front door, and it is innovating in its self and it was something special and by judging by the number of photos that have appeared on Instagram of people doing everything from taking selfies to dancing on it it's been a hit," said Craig McMaster from Sydney Coliseum Theatre.

NEC technology solutions will bring envy to many venues as it sets a benchmark for delivering seamless customer experience for all registered entertainment venues across the country. (ANI)

