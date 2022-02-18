Netherlands to deliver weapons, radars, helmets to Ukraine: Reports

Paris [France], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Netherlands plans to supply Ukraine with weapons, radars and helmets, the Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) reported on Friday.



According to NOS, the Dutch authorities decided to supply Ukraine with sniper rifles, combat helmets, bulletproof vests, radars and mine detectors. Amsterdam responded to Kiev's request for military assistance in this way, NOS reported.

The Netherlands is ready to train Ukrainian troops on how to use Dutch equipment but outside Ukraine, NOS continued. (ANI/Sputnik)

