New COVID-19 infections hit 2-month high in Serbia

Belgrade [Serbia], June 29 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 810 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Serbia, the highest in two months, said the Institute of Public Health of Serbia on Tuesday.

The new cases account for almost 10 per cent of 8,341 people who were tested, said the institute.

Milanko Sekler, a virologist from a veterinary institute in the city of Kraljevo, warned of an increasing trend of new infections in Serbia as well as in neighbouring countries and the European Union (EU), according to public broadcaster RTS.



"In our country and in the region, there is an increase in the number of people suffering from COVID-19, and in 13 EU countries the trends are such that there is an increase in cases on a daily basis, or more hospitalizations or an increase in the number of deaths," Sekler said in a statement.

Only vaccines can "guarantee a sufficient number of antibodies" against the virus, said Sekler, appealing for a "fourth dose" for every adult.

Serbia has recorded over 2 million COVID-19 cases and 16,125 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

