New four-way talks on Ukrainian grain exports 'likely' this week: Turkish minister

Ankara [Turkey], July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Delegations of Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations will most likely meet this week for a new round of talks on Ukrainian grain exports, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

The first meeting held Wednesday in Istanbul concluded with a consensus on "a plan, general principles" regarding the export corridor, he said at a meeting with commanders of the Turkish armed forces in the capital Ankara.

"We are continuing our efforts to turn this into a concrete implementation plan. A meeting on this is likely this week," said Akar.



Technical issues such as the establishment of an operation center in Istanbul, conducting joint controls at exit and arrival points, and ensuring navigational safety on the transport routes will be discussed at the next meeting, he noted.

The talks came at a time of soaring food prices in the global market and subsequent food shortages, due to the repercussions of the prolonged crisis in Ukraine.

Turkiye has long been playing a mediating role, seeking ways to establish a mechanism that will allow Ukraine to export its grains safely. (ANI/Xinhua)

