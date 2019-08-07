New, serious attack: Venezuela on order over freezing of assets in US

Caracas [Venzuela], Aug 7 (ANI): The Venezuelan government on Tuesday slammed the Donald Trump administration's move to freeze all its assets in the US, saying it is a "new and serious attack" and yet another series of "arbitrary measures of economic terrorism" against the Latin American country.

"The new sanction imposed by the Donald Trump administration is the latest in a series of arbitrary measures of economic terrorism against the Venezuelan people," Xinhua quoted the Venezuelan foreign ministry as saying in a statement.

"Washington has issued another executive order that aims to formalise the criminal economic, financial and trade embargo already underway, which has caused severe harm to Venezuelan society in recent years," the statement said.

"The ruling elite in the US aims to grant legal status to the embargo of all assets and properties belonging to the Venezuelan state," the ministry added.

On Monday, Trump announced the expansion of sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro regime and signed an executive order prohibiting Americans from doing business transactions with the Venezuelan government.

On its part, the Venezuelan foreign ministry criticised the US for not supporting the talks between the Maduro government and the opposition parties.

"Instead of supporting the ongoing conciliation process between Venezuela's ruling socialist party and far-right opposition, Washington hopes the financial pressure will generate enough discontent to topple the government of President Nicolas Maduro," the ministry said.

"Through its renewed interventionist measures, it is clear that the US government and its allies are betting on the failure of the political dialogue in Venezuela," it said.

Venezuela has been in the throes of a political crisis since January this year when National Assembly leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the interim President of the nation amid protests against Maduro.

The US immediately extended support to Guaido, calling for Maduro to either step down or hold fresh elections. Washington has imposed multiple sanctions against Caracas in a bid to force Maduro to step down.

Maduro, however, has stuck to his post while claiming to have the Venezuelan military's support.

Countries like Russia, Turkey, and China have backed Maduro's claim while slamming the US for its external interference in the oil-rich country. (ANI)

