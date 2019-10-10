New Zealand: Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits North Island

North Island [New Zealand], Oct 10 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale struck east of the North Island of New Zealand on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 20:22 (local times), was registered at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or damage to the property due to the jolt. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI)

