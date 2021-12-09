New Zealand parliament passes bill easing change of sex on birth certificates

Wellington [New Zealand], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): New Zealand's parliament has unanimously adopted a law allowing for changing one's sex on a birth certificate without court intervention, lawmaker and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said on Thursday.

The self-identification bill was introduced in 2017.



"The passing of the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationship Registration (BDMRR) Bill brings with it a more accessible and inclusive process for people to change the sex recorded on their birth certificate," Tinetti, who was in charge of the bill, wrote on Facebook.

The BDMRR facilitates the amendment of sex on birth certificates by ruling out the disclosure of personal medical information before the Family Court as previously. The former practice required those seeking to amend their sex in documents to present evidence of relevant medical treatment to confirm their gender identity.

According to Tinetti, the new law will "make a real difference" for representatives of sexual minorities, including the transgender, non-binary and intersex communities, among others. (ANI/Sputnik)

