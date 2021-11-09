New Zealand reports 125 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

Wellington [New Zealand], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 125 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 4,666.

Among the new infections, 117 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, two in nearby Waikato and six in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Seventy-nine cases are being treated in hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units.

There are 3,702 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 695 cases for which links are yet to be fully established.

New Zealand also reported three new cases identified at the border among recent returnees. The cases have remained in managed quarantine.



The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 7,414 currently.

There were 21,192 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday, made up of 5,103 first doses and 16,089 second doses. To date, 89 per cent of New Zealanders aged 12 and over have had their first dose and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The country's goal is to reach 90 per cent of people who have had their first dose before the government starts further lowering alert levels and adopting the new "traffic light" alert system.

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3, step 2 on Tuesday night in further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The transition phase will see outdoor gatherings increase from 10 to 25 people and reopening of public facilities with face coverings, record keeping and distancing requirements in place, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference on Monday. (ANI/Xinhua)

