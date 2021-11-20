New Zealand reports 174 new cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 174 new cases of COVID-19, said the country's Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

Of 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 172 were community cases and two were imported cases at the border, said the ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 6,701, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, according to the ministry.



There were 70 COVID-19 patients in the country's hospitals, it said.

New Zealand recorded 9,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the ministry, 83 percent of eligible New Zealanders have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

