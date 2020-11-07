New Zealand reports 2 new Covid cases

Wellington [New Zealand], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.



Of the new cases, one was a worker working at the Auckland quarantine facility, while the other one was a historical case returning recently from London via Singapore, said the ministry.



The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country currently reached 1,620 with 43 active cases.



Laboratories across New Zealand completed 5,834 tests for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,132,820. (ANI/Xinhua)

