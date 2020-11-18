New Zealand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation

Wellington [New Zealand], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all detected in recent returnees in managed isolation.



Of the recent returnees who have tested positive for COVID-19, one person arrived from Britain via Dubai on November 14, and two people arrived from Dubai on the same day. All three people tested positive during routine testing around day 3 of their time in managed isolation, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are 64 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, and the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,652, said a ministry statement.

New Zealand systems have the best chance of staying ahead of COVID-19 if everyone who becomes unwell with cold or flu-like symptoms, stays at home and seeks a test quickly, and all Kiwis are keeping track of where they have been and who they have seen, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

