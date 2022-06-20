New Zealand reports 4,024 new COVID-19 community cases

Wellington [New Zealand], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 4,024 new community cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Among the new community infections, 1,250 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.



In addition, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 391 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,270,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

