New Zealand volcanic eruption: Death toll rises to 19

Wellington [New Zealand], Dec 23: The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcanic eruption earlier this month has risen to 19, the police said on Monday.



Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims, the National Operations Commander for the eruption, said one more person died last night at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were 14 patients being cared for at four hospitals around New Zealand, 10 of whom remained in critical condition, according to local media reports.

There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White Island when the volcano erupted Dec. 9.

White Island, a volcanic island, is a famous tourist attraction which people can explore by boat or helicopter. But now all tourist trips to the island have been suspended by authorities.


