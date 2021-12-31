New Zealand welcomes 2022 with stunning firework displays

Auckland [New Zealand], December 31 (ANI): As the world is set to enter 2022 soon, New Zealand's Auckland becomes the first city in the world to welcome the new year.

Fireworks lit up the night sky in Auckland and beams over the SkyTower in Auckland Harbour Bridge mark the celebration today.

With the help of multi-coloured fireworks, millions of people enthusiastically ushered in 2022 in New Zealand. As the clock struck 12, there was an annual fireworks display from the Sky Tower.





As the time zones differ from country to country, every country enters the new year at different times.

Auckland welcomed the new year 2022 at 4:25 pm IST. (ANI)

