New Zealand's Gisborne airport evacuated following bomb threat

Wellington [New Zealand], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The airport of New Zealand's northeastern city of Gisborne said that there was mass evacuation in it on Friday over a bomb threat.



"A bomb threat has closed Gisborne Aiport and the terminal was evacuated just after 11 this morning [22:00 on Thursday GMT]. Mid-air flights have been diverted, and portaloos are being brought in for the dozens of passengers, and family, stuck waiting on the grass area along Aerodrome Road. No one is allowed back into the terminal or into the car park to get their cars," the airport wrote on its Facebook page.

Police, which ordered the evacuation, is currently establishing the details of the received threat.

The incident resulted in the delay of several flights. (ANI/Sputnik)

