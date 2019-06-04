Nigeria: 20 terrorists killed, 4 personnel wounded in joint operation

Lagos [Nigeria], Jun 4 (ANI): The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) killed 20 terrorists in a joint operation around the Arege, Malkonory and Tumbum Rego general areas in the Lake Chad region, according to a statement issued by a Nigerian military spokesperson on Monday.

However, four MNJTF personnel were wounded during the operation, confirmed the spokesperson, Timothy Antigha.

"Unfortunately, four personnel of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) were wounded during the fighting and have been evacuated for urgent medical attention," Antigha told Xinhua.

The spokesperson added that the latest efforts are a part of the ongoing offensive to clear the Islamic State (ISIS) from the region.

The MNJTF remains committed to delivering the mandate of the force, the official added, calling for the "continuous support and solidarity" of the people living in the Lake Chad region.

The multinational forces include troops from Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and Niger. (ANI)

