Nigeria: 71 soldiers killed in terrorist attack

Inates [Nigeria], Dec 12 (ANI): At least 71 Nigerien soldiers have been killed in a terrorist attack on a military camp in Inates, according to the defence ministry.

In a televised statement a ministry spokesman said "a substantial number of terrorists were neutralized" in Tuesday's attack which also left 12 military personnel wounded and others missing, reported Al Jazeera.

President Mahamadou Issoufou cut short a trip to Egypt following the tragedy in Inates near the border with Mali.

No group has taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

